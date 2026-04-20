Man wields sword outside Berhampur Court, detained

Advertisement

Berhampur: Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur city reportedly detained a man for wielding a sword on the premises of the Berhampur court on Monday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, reportedly reached the court premises with a bike this afternoon and all of a sudden started running with the sharp weapon leaving everyone in fear.

Some lawyers, however, managed to nab him and informed the Baidyanathpur police about the incident and subsequently handed him over following the arrival of the cops.

Advertisement

While the exact reason what prompted him to wield the sword is yet to be known, it is suspected that he did so under the influence of alcohol as he was found to be drunk while caught by the lawyers. The man also reportedly owns a betel shop on the premises of the court.

Meanwhile, police are also questioning his wife to find out the entire truth behind the incident and source of getting the sword.