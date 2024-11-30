Man who raped differently-abled minor girl in Sundargarh gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a differently-abled minor girl in 2020 in Kinjirikela area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

A Special POCSO court in Sundargarh awarded the rigorous imprisonment to one Alanbilis Kujur for raping the differently-abled girl and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on him, with an additional imprisonment of one and a half years if he fails to pay the fine.

The court also directed the Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.