Man, who participated in another man’s funeral Kirtan, dies at Puri Swargadwara

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Puri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man who participated in another man’s funeral kirtan died reportedly after reaching the Puri Swargadwara on Friday.

A 60-year-old man named Basant Kumar Das of Gajapati area of Puri city reportedly breathed his last this morning. Following which, his body was taken to the Swargadwar, the cremation ground, in a procession as per the Hindu rituals.

Several people joined Basant’s family members during the funeral procession. One Prabhat Kumar Sahu (52) of the same locality also participated in the funeral Kirtan.

While arrangements were made for the cremation of Basant’s body, Prabhat went to the waiting room of the Swargadwara and was resting there by sitting on a chair. All of a sudden, he collapsed and fell on the ground.

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Not knowing what exactly happened to Prabhat, people present at the waiting room alerted others and soon he was rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. But unfortunately doctors declared him brought dead.

While the exact cause of Prabhat’s death can be known after the postmortem, it is suspected that he died all of a sudden due after suffering from heart attack.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the locality following the death of Prabhat as he died when he had gone to the Swargadwara for the cremation of another man.