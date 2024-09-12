Man who climbed atop Dadhineuti of Puri Jagannath temple identified, check details

Chhatrapur: The man who had climbed atop the Dadhineuti of the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha yesterday night has been identified. He is a 70 year old mentally unstable man from Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district.

The old man who climbed atop the Srimandira’s Dadhineuti has been identified as Balaram Maharana. He is a native of the Bhaskar Rao Peta Sahi of Chhatrapur.

Maharana’s wife Sukanti Maharana informed that since last Tuesday night he was whispering ‘Lord Jagannath’. Later, he set out from the house with a water bottle and gamuchha without informing anybody that where he is going. She said that after watching news on Wednesday night about his climbing atop the Dadhineuti they only came to know that he has gone to Puri.

Reportedly, the seventy year old is a mentally unstable man. He was under treatment in a hospital of Berhampur for the last 10 years. He has two sons and two daughters.

It is to be noted that yesterday night the man was seen dancing atop the Dadhineuti of Srimandira. Soon, a team of cops from the Singhadwar Police Station and firefighters reached the spot with the aim to rescue and bring the man down. However, the man himself came down.

Then, the cops took him to the Singhadwar Police Station for interrogation and he was detained.

Watch the video here:

