Man who chopped girlfriend into more than 50 pieces in Bengaluru commits suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Mukthiranjan Roy, the man who chopped his alleged girlfriend Mahalaxmi into more than 50 pieces in Bengaluru recently committed suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

According to police, Mukthiranjan Roy committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Bhuinpur village under the Aradi police outpost of Bhadrak district.

Cops said that they found a suicide note near his body, where he has accepted the truth of killing Mahalaxmi. The suicide note along with Mukthiranjan’s body has been seized for further probe into the matter.

According to police, Mahalaxmi was working at a famous mall in Bengaluru, where Mukthiranjan was also working. However, she was murdered and her body was cut into pieces and stuffed inside the fridge of her house.

The matter came to light last Saturday only when her neighbours informed her relatives after getting a foul smell emitting from Mahalaxmi’s house for two days. Soon, Mahalaxmi’s mother and sister came to the house on Saturday and reported the matter to police after finding the horrific incident of her murder.

In course of probe, cops ascertained that Mahalaxmi was a native of Tripura and was working at a popular mall in Bengaluru. Though she was married and had a child, was living separately for some unknown reasons.

Police suspected Mukthiranjan’s role in Mahalaxmi’s death as he had disappeared following the incident. He came to his village in Odisha without anyone’s notice and was living hidingly. However, four teams of Karnataka Police came to Odisha to hunt him.

After learning that Karnataka Police are in his home district and are searching for him, the accused committed suicide by hanging himself before cops could reach him.