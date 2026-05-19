Man tied up, thrashed in father-in-law’s house in Odisha’s Kendrapara

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Pattamundai: In a shocking incident a man was allegedly tied up and brutally assaulted in his father-in-law’s house yesterday night in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Reportedly the incident took place in Bandhasahi village in Pattamundai area.

The victim has been identified as Sudarshan.

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According to reports, Sudarshan had gone to the place of his father-in-law’s house. Yesterday his hands and legs were allegedly tied up and was thrashed. Locals who witnessed the incident were left stunned by the brutality.

Sudarshan sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was initially rushed for treatment to a nearby hospital. However, as his health condition deteriorated he was then shifted to Cuttack.

Following the incident, Sudarshan’s sister filed a written complaint at Pattamundai Adarsha Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have launched an investigation and are trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the violent assault.