Man strangles mother to death in Balasore of Odisha for not cooking food

Soro: A man killed his mother to death in Balasore district of Odisha. The rare incident took place in Soro block of Balasore on Wednesday. According to reports, the rare incident has been reported from Kanchpada village under Simulia Police Station. The son allegedly killed mother for not making food. The deceased is Basanti Mohanty of Kanchpada village.

According to the information, the accused son Arun Mohanty killed his mother for allegedly not making fish fry. After the mother gave the food, the son asked why the fish was not fried. However, after the mother said that there is no money, the son Arun in a fit of rage beat up the mother and smothered her to death.

The local people rescued Basanti in critical condition and admitted her to the medical center. There the doctor declared Basanti dead on arrival. Kavita, the wife of the accused who came to save her mother-in-law, was also attacked. Kavita has filed a complaint at the Simulia police station. After the complaint, the police detained the accused son and started investigation.

