Man steals truck in Cuttack City, arrested with vehicle within 24 hours

Cuttack: Chauliaganj Police in Cuttack City today arrested a man on charges of stealing a truck from the Railway Goods Shade road and recovered the vehicle.

One Prakhipta Patra of Sikharpur Upper Sahi filed a complaint at the police station alleging that some miscreants stole his truck bearing registration No. OR 04 D 3152, which was parked on the Railway Goods Shade road, in the intervening night of October 14-15.

Based on the complaint, Chauliaganj Police station case No. 280/24 dated 15.10.2024 u/s 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and SI Suryakant Sahoo was entrusted for investigation.

During investigation basing on reliable information from source, police recovered the truck from Manguli area and the accused namely Litu Sethi (32), S/O- Braja Sethi of village Balunka, was arrested. He was forwarded to the court after his arrest.

Meanwhile, the owner of the truck thanked the police for recovering the stolen vehicle within 24 hours.