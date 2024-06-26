Man stabbed in Cuttack city in broad daylight dies, probe initiated

Chaudwar: In a shocking incident, there has been a murder in a tiffin shop in Chaudwar market, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a sweetmeat maker identified as Prashant Kumar Majhi of Dhenkanal area was stabbed to death. He was allegedly an employee of a shop in the market area.

Reports say that Prashant was allegedly killed by another sweetmeat maker identified as Deepak Dehuri who was working in a shop nearby. The man was allegedly killed while he was allegedly intoxicated.

The man was stabbed to death say reports. The police has reached the spot and has initiated an enquiry into the matter. The body has been sent for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.