Man slits wife’s neck in Mayurbhanj district, detained

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Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a man allegedly slit his wife’s neck at Balidiha village under the Baripada police station limits of Mayurbhanj district today.

According to reports, 45-year-old Katia Naik and his wife, Sukanti Naik—residents of Gauduniduba village under the Shuliapada police station limits—were having some discussion near Balidiha Chhak when Katia on a fit of anger for some reason slit Sukanti’s throat with a sharp knife.

Bleeding profusely and screaming in desperation, Sukanti ran towards locals seeking help to save her life. Eyewitnesses immediately tied a cloth around her neck to stem the bleeding and rushed her to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment and her condition stated to be critical.

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After learning about the incident, which sent shock-waves in the locality, Police from the Town Police Station arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.

Cops also detained the accused husband, and initiated further investigation into the crime.