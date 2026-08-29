Man shot dead in broad daylight over past enmity in Odisha’s Sambalpur

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Sambalpur: A meat shop owner was shot dead over past enmity near Kibra Chhak under Burla police station limits on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Md Anish.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the reason behind the firing incident is allegedly due to a personal dispute and longstanding enmity between the deceased and the accused.

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According to sources, three rounds of bullets have been fired at the incident site. One bullet hit the victim’s head while the other two was shot at his body.

Police have detained the accused one person in connection with the incident at the Burla police station. The weapon used in the offence has also been seized.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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