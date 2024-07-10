Man shot dead by miscreant in Ganjam, past enmity suspected

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Man shot dead by miscreant in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified miscreant reportedly killed a man by firing at him near the Jateswar pond in Kabisuryanagar NAC of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

One Trinath Mallick was sitting on a mandap near Jateswar pond when an unidentified man opened two rounds of fire at him, causing his death. The miscreant fled the crime scene at the earliest possible time before anyone could identify him.

A team of cops from Kabisuryanagar police rushed to the spot after getting information about the crime and started a probe. Later, Purusottampur SDPO also joined them.

As part of probe, cops seized Trinath’s body and sent it for postmortem.

While the exact cause of the murder is yet to be known, it is suspected to be fallout of previous enmity.

