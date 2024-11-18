Man sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor daughter in Balasore district

Balasore: A Special POCSO Court in Balasore today sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his minor daughter at a village in Singla area of the district in August this year.

Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar convicted Fagu Marandi and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment based on the statements of 12 witnesses and 28 exibits presented during trial. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, failure of which shall result him an additional two-year jail term.

This apart, the Special POCSO Court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

Police arrested and forwarded Marandi after his wife filed a complaint against him on August 6 alleging that he had raped their 13-year-old daughter when she was not there in home.