Man sells two-and-a-half-year-old son for Rs 1 lakh in Odisha

Nilagiri: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sold his two-and-a-half-year-old son for Rs 1 lakh in Barisahi of Nilagiri area in Odisha’s Balasore district. The child has been rescued.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Rakesh Behera, sent his son to station sahi two days ago. He allegedly sol his son to other community people for Rs 1 lakh. A local youth lodged a complaint at the Nilagiri police station after a video of the incident was spread in the area.

Following the complaint, Nilagiri police launched an investigation into the matter and found that Rakesh had four children from two wife. He had made a deal and sold his two-and-a-half-year-old son, born from his second wife for Rs 1 lakh. However, he had only received Rs 50,000 as advance payment.

The Nilgiri police have detained two youths who are said to have bought the child, and the father Rakesh Behera. Nilgiri SDPO Pramod Nayak said that the child’s mother had run away from home and the father, in a state of intoxication, had given him to another person to raise. After rescuing the child, we will hand him over to the CWC. If there is any complaint about child abduction, we will investigate, the SDPO said.

