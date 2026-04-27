Man reaches bank with sister’s skeletal remains to withdraw money from her account, watch

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Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a man exhumed skeletal remains of his deceased sister and brought it to a bank after the bank officials repeatedly denied withdrawal of money from her account at Mallipashi village under Patna police limits of Keonjhar district.

Following the death of his sister, Kalara Munda, one Jitu Munda of Dianali village, repeatedly visited the local rural bank and requested the bank officials to withdraw money from his deceased sister’s account. However, the bank officials informed him that the account holder must be physically present to withdraw the money.

Frustrated over the bank officials’ repeated denial, Jitu exhumed his sister’s body and brought the skeletal remains to the bank appealing the officials to withdraw the money from her account.

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Tension prevailed at the bank as Jitu was adamant to withdraw money from Kalara’s account. Later, Patna police reached the spot after getting information and managed to control the situation. They also carried Kalara’s skeletal remains back to Dianali village and buried again.

However, response of the bank officials over the incident is yet to be received.