Man points fake gun at traffic police in Cuttack, arrested later

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly been arrested for pointing a gun at a traffic police in a busy marketplace in Cuttack city of Odisha. The man has been identified as Bhawani Shankar Mohanty and was arrested by the Dargha Bazar police.

The incident had occured back in October 17. A traffic constable on duty had asked Bhawani not to park his Fortuner on the road. Following which a verbal duel had occured between them and the accused pointed a gun at the on duty traffic police. The traffic police took offence too the act and had lodged a complaint against the man on October 21.

The police then arrested Bhawani and seized his car. But the gun is yet to be found. The accused already has four cases pending in multiple police stations. The police are still investigating the incident.

Earlier today, a man allegedly created panic among locals in a village in Ganjam district of Odisha by showing a fake gun and later got arrested for the act.

The incident has been reported from Tirigocha village under the jurisdiction of Tarasingi Police station. The man has been identified as Sudheer Patra of the nearby Khetamunduli village. The police got the complaint from the locals and somehow managed to nab Sudheer.

Later the police recovered the fake gun from him and a bike. Reports say that he had had a fight with a few people of Tirigocha village following which he took this step. The locals and the police together then managed to overpoewr the man.

The police has detained him and is questioning him in this matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

