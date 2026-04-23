Man picked up by Police from wedding venue while attempting second marriage

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Boudh/ Balangir: A man was picked up by police from a wedding venue in Jiramunda while he was allegedly attempting a second marriage. The incident took place on Wednesday in Jiramunda under Baunsuni police station limits in Odisha’s Boudh district.

The groom has been identified as Rukmana Meshwa of Gandbahal village under Puintala police station limits in Balangir district.

According to reports, Rukmana’s second wedding was being solemnised at Jiramunda temple. The mandap was decorated and the groom’s party had arrived at the venue with music and dance. Preparations for the feast were complete, and mantras were being chanted at the mandap when police arrived and took the groom away from the altar.

Police acted on a complaint filed by the man’s first wife. She alleged that he was attempting to remarry even though a case related to marital discord with her was still pending in court.

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The groom has been detained at the police station for interrogation. The incident has triggered widespread discussion in the area.

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