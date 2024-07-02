Man loses his life trying to save others in Jeypore of Odisha

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life while trying to save someone else. The car hit an electric pole while trying to save a car coming from the opposite direction. According to reports, the accident in Jeypore took place late at night near the forest gate of Brahmani village of Jaipur says the report.

The deceased has been identified to be Chandan Mohanty, he was an employee of a private bank. Another person rescued from the car has been admitted to the hospital. Police recovered the dead body and sent it to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The body would be handed over to the family after the postmortem clarified the Sadar police station. Chandan’s death has caused much grief in his family said reports.

Yesterday, another accident occurred near Bandhuguda village which comes under Ambadala Police Station of Rayagada district. The mishap took away a life leaving three persons injured. The car fell down the culvert after the accident. Five people came from Kakinada city of Andhra Pradesh to Bargarh as cooks for a wedding. While returning back, they lost control of the car and crashed down 20 feet to a pole near Bandhuguda Police Station of Ambadala says report.

