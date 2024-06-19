Man kills younger brother in Angul of Odisha, probe underway

Angul: In a shocking incident, a man killed his younger brother in Angul district of Odisha said reports in this regard on Wednesday. The elder brother allegedly stabbed his younger brother who died, said reports.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Angul District Sadar police limits Barasingha Old Sahi. The deceased has been identified as Gada Naik. Gada was working in a rice mill near the village. Yesterday, when he was returning home after work, he had an argument with his elder brother Biranchi over a family issue.

Later both of them went to each other’s house. But in the morning, Gada Naik was lying in a pool of blood. Seeing this, Gada’s wife was shocked and screamed out loud. By the time people came to the house, Gada had already died. On receiving the news, Sadar police reached and started investigation.

On the other hand Biranchi is also absent from the scene. However, it is alleged that Biranchi killed his brother and went into hiding. The police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police have started an investigation into how the incident happened and who the real culprit is. The family has filed a complaint against Biranchi. Detailed reports awaited.