Man kills wife with a spear in Jagatsinghpur, Probe underway

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Jagatsinghpur: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Benupur village under Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station limits in the district late on Saturday night.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Digambar Swain. The victim has been identified as Puspalata Swain, who is also the mother of a six year-old boy.

Sources revealed that Digambar allegedly attacked his wife with a spear inside their house, which caused her death.

He then attempted to die by suicide when villagers caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

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On receiving the information, police reached the spot and seized the body.

The reason of the murder is not known yet. However, preliminary investigation reports have indicated that the reason could be family dispute.

Digambar has been detained, and police are questioning him and the villagers in connection with the case.