Man kills wife in Odisha’s Cuttack, deceased was Cyber Police Station constable, watch

Cuttack: A man allegedly killed his wife in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place under Lalbag Police station limits in Cuttack city. The deceased was a constable at the Cyber Police Station in Cuttack.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bishnupriya Mallick (30). The accused has been identified as Biswajit.

As per reports, Biswajit and Bishnupriya got married in 2019. Later, they were blessed with a daughter. The family was living in a rented house in Siddheshwar Sahi of Cuttack for the past three years.

It has been learnt from the preliminary investigation that there was bitterness in the relationship between the husband and wife. Today, it was found that the man hacked his wife to death with the help of a sharp weapon.

Further, after committing the crime the accused also tried to kill himself. He slit his own throat. However, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued him and admitted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

A heart-stirring scene has been witnessed in this connection. Unaware of all these happenings, the five-year-old daughter of the couple is still sleeping at home by the time the report was written.

