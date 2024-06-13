Man kills wife in Balasore of Odisha, probe underway

Soro: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife in Balasore district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday. Reports further say that, the woman was beaten to death. The incident took place in Anuria village under Kheira police station limits in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Parida of that village.

The incident happened late at night. Kheira police reached the spot and started investigation. However, after the incident, the husband Ramakant is detained.

According to information, late last night Ramakant Parida of Asuria village and his wife Kanchan Parida had an argument about something. Ramakanth beat the woman to death with his fist in a fit of rage.

On receiving the news, the police arrived and detained the accused husband and are interrogating him. Less than seven years ago, Ramakant went to jail for attempted murder.