Man kills wife and mother-in-law in Rairakhol of Odisha, police probe underway

Rairakhol: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law in Rarirakhol of Sambalpur district in Odisha. The double murder has been reported from Podabalanda village, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the man allegedly stabbed his wife and his mother-in-law with a sharp iron rod (sabala). From preliminary reports it has been alleged that the man stabbed the two in a fit of rage following a family related conflict.

Following this shocking incident, the man allegedly took his two and a half year old daughter and surrendered in the local police station. The man has been detained by the police and is being questioned as to the motive behind this shocking act.

The police on the other hand has seized both the bodies and had sent them for postmortem to ascertain the time of death. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.