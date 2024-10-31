Man kills uncle with spade in Malkangiri over property dispute

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his uncle with a spade in Malkangiri district of Odisha said reports on Thursday. The killing took place allegedly due to land dispute.

According to reports, this shocking incident happened in Katabanji under Guda village of Motu police station in Malkangiri district. It is alleged that after returning from the field yesterday evening, Bhima Madhira was killed with a spade.

The wife of the deceased gave this to the police during investigation. After the incident, there is fear in the village. Motu police have reached the spot and are investigating.

Similarly the same incident was reported from Puri today. There has been a murder over a land dispute. A man and his son were killed. The son Prakash Swain died on the spot while his father died under treatment. The murder took place in Samangara village of Puri Sadar. It has been reported that three people attacked the father and son duo.