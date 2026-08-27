Man kills self after killing wife over family dispute

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Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a man killed himself reportedly after killing his wife over an alleged family dispute at Nangamahalla area under Bhadrak Puruna Bazaar Police station today.

One Sheikh Mustafa Raza allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after stabbing his wife Sonu Bibi to death over a family disturbance.

Preliminary probe suggests that the deceased couple had married after falling in love with one another and have two daughters, aged one year and six years. However, there were arguments and fights between them on several occasions for various reasons.

The family members used to intervene and solve the couple’s problem, following which they used to live peacefully for some days.

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Police suspect that the couple had some heated argument today too while other family members were not there in the house and out of anger, Raza attacked Sonu with a sharp weapon causing her death on the spot. Not knowing what to do next, Raza also hanged himself and died.

The matter came to the light only when the family members returned home and found the couple dead. They soon informed the cops about their deaths.

Later, a team of cops from the Bhadrak Puruna Bazaar Police station arrived at the crime scene and seized the bodies. They also initiated an investigation into the matter after sending the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

While the further probe is underway, the incident has shocked everyone in the locality.