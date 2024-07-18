Man kills nephew in Bolangir, property related feud suspected

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his nephew in a property related feud in Bolangir district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in Ainlasari village under Puintala police station limits.

According to reports, the murder took place due to family property related dispute between the man and his nephew. The deceased has been identified as Suman Bhoi. His uncle allegedly killed him with a sharp weapon (tangia). The body of the youth was found in the village. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

Further, the attacker has been identified as Kalia Bhoi. They were allegedly farming on one piece of land from where the controversy arose and took this ugly turn and ended in the death of the youth. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Sudeshna Panda 9547 news 59 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

