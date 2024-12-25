Man kills friend brutally by hitting with hammer in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, video

Joda: A friend in need is a friend in deed. This age old belief has been defied as a man killed his own friend with hammer in a cold-blooded murder. The incident happened in ward number 6 of Joda municipality of Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagabat Beshra. He was killed by his friend Durga Naik who is on a run after killing Beshra.

According to information, Durga killed his friend by repeatedly attacking his head with a hammer. The reason behind this brutal murder is yet to be ascertained. In the attack another person has sustained injuries.

According to information, Bhagabat, Durga and Dasarath Karua were staying in together at Bhagabat’s house. However, due to some reason the trio got into an argument among themselves. As the tension between them escalated, in a fit of rage Durga hammered the head of Bhagabat. In the attack their other friend Dasarath was also attacked.

After committing the crime, Durga fled the scene. Joda police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. This incident of the man killing his friend with a hammer has sent shock waves in the area.

