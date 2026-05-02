Man kills father with a stone pestle in Athagarh

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Athagarh: A man killed his father by hitting him with a stone pestle over an simple argument in Cuttack districts Athagarh. The incident occurred in Harijan Sahi in Jagiapada village under Athagarh police limit in Cuttack district.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the father and son over some issue. As the argument escalated, the son got enaraged and hit his father with the stone mortar, resulting in his death.

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The villagers detained the man and handed him over to the police. The Athagarh police is investigating the case.