Man kills father and mother in Balasore of Odisha, probe underway

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man killed his father and mother in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday, said reports. The dead body of a man has been recovered from in the Garsang village of Khaira Tehsil, Balasore. The dead body was identified to be of Prabhakar Behera. He was reportedly missing along with his wife Champabati and younger son Ramesh Behera for six days.

Yesterday, Prabhakar’s daughter Mamata Mallik lodged a complaint at Simulia Police Station. As per the complaint, it is suspected that the son Ramesh had committed the murder of his parents burying them in the farm behind their house. The neighbours grew suspicious when they saw the house locked for 6 days and heard dogs barking at the place. After knowing about the situation, the daughter came and searched over and over thoroughly but couldn’t find anyone. She then sought police help as her last resort.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police started their investigation into the case. Today, the Magistrate and the scientific team recovered a decomposed body upon digging 4 feet deep in the farm behind the house. The dead body of the mother is yet to be found. The investigation is underway with the search dogs. Fire fighters were also asked for assistance in the process. Further details awaited.