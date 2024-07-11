Man kills elder brother in Balasore, awarded 10 years RI and Rs 5000 fine by ADJ

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man who killed his elder brother in Balasore has been awarded 10 years RI and Rs. 5000 fine, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the man had attacked his elder brother with a wooden plank and had killed him. The deceased’s younger brother Ramakrishna Pradhan was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 5 thousand rupees and 3 months of imprisonment in case of default of payment.

Based on 14 witnesses and 17 documents the Additional District Judge and (OPID) Court Judge Biswajit Das has delivered the verdict. Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda was handling the case on behalf of the government in this case.

On February 9, 2022 this incident of man killing elder brother in Balasore took place under Baliapal police station limits. While working in the field, Ratnakar Pradhan was attacked by his younger brother Ramakrishna Pradhan with a wooden plank, while he was working in the fields. Later, Ratnakar died on the way to Balasore Medical Center by ambulance.

The police started investigation based on the complaint of Laxmikant Pradhan, the son of Ratnakar, who died in Baliapal police station. And a case was filed in Baliapal police station in case number 44/22 and Mudala Ramakrishna Pradhan was prosecuted by Baliapal police.