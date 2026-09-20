Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Advertisement

Kamakyanagar: A verbal spat over family dispute has turned fatal for a husband and wife duo in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. According to sources, a man allegedly killed his wife then took his own life in colony-3 of Dadaraghati under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased couple has been identified as Mithun Nayak and his wife Rasmita Nayak.

According to reports, the couple got into a fight on Saturday night over family dispute. Later, the argument turned fatal after Mithun in a fit of anger beat his wife to death.

Advertisement

Following the death of his wife Rasmita, Mithun committed suicide and was found lying on the veranda of his house. The couple left behind two children.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and is investigating the case.