Man Killed On Suspicion of Witchcraft in Gajapati district, Watch

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Gajapati: A shocking incident has come to light from Merma village under Mohana police station limits in Gajapati district in Odisha. In a brutal act driven by superstition, villagers called a man out of his house late at night, and allegedly murdered him and then burnt his body. His wife was critically injured while trying to save him.

In a case of suspicion over witchcraft, villagers called a man out of his house late at night, allegedly beat him to death mercilessly and then burnt his body to ashes. His wife, who tried to save him, also became a victim of the mob attack and was critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Mallick of Merma village.

According to information, Ramachandra Mallick had left his native village Merma about 10 years ago and was living with his family and children in a hut built on a hill near the village.

He had no dispute with the villagers. In the past few days, there were some untimely deaths in Merma village. This led to superstition in the minds of the villagers. The villagers suspected that Ramachandra, who was living alone on the hill, was killing the villagers by practicing sorcery.

Hence, the villagers allegedly hatched a plan. Late at night, some villagers went to the hut on the hill. They called Ramachandra out of his house saying there was an urgent meeting in the village. But after he came inside the village, as per an alleged pre-planned conspiracy, the villagers surrounded him and attacked him with sticks and rods.

Hearing her husband’s screams, his wife Lilabati Mallick reached the spot and tried to stop the villagers and begged for her husband’s life. But the enraged mob did not listen to her and brutally thrashed Lilabati as well, leaving her blood-soaked.

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After Ramachandra died in the attack, the killers allegedly tried to destroy evidence. They took the body to a tree at the foothill at the end of Merma village, piled up wood and set it on fire.

On getting information about this heinous act, Mohana police immediately reached the village and started investigation. The police team traced the place where the body was burnt near a tree at the foothill of Merma village and seized ashes and other evidence.

Some villagers suspected to be involved in the incident have been brought to the police station for interrogation. The injured wife has also been sent for treatment.

Police are continuing further investigation keeping in view the gravity of the case.

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