Man kills mother in inebriated condition in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother after thrashing her in an inebriated condition on Saturday night. This incident was reported from Tumulia Nuapada village under Talsara police station limits in Sundargarh district.

According to information, the man mostly consumed alcohol and on Saturday he had a heated argument with his mother and thrashed her with a stick in the inebriated condition. His mother died on the spot. Hearing her loud cries, neighbours rushed to the spot.

They informed the police who started an investigation into the matter after detaining the accused. Police has also sent the deceased’s body for post mortem.

