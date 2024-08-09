Man killed in Pipili for Hanuman paisa, body found with feet and hands tied

Pipili: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed in Pipili of Odisha for Hanuman paisa said reports on Friday. The boy was found with tied limbs.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Kuapada village under Delanga police station jurisdiction of Puri district. The deceased has been identified as Gadadhar Niasanka. He had allegedly been missing from Monday and his family had filed a complaint with the Khurda Industrial police station, said reliable reports.

However, the bag, bike, helmet and shoes of the deceased was recovered by the police from an abandoned mine 15 kms from Delanga. However the body of the deceased was found with limbs tied inside a sack from near Makara river banks in Kanas block of Puri district. A woman has been detained by the Khurda Industrial police. The police is questioning her in this connection.