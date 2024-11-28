Man killed by uncle and cousin due to family dispute in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a man was killed following family disputes by his own uncle and cousin in Badasahi of Rohigaon under Sadar police station limits in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Jena of Rohigaon. The accused uncle has been identified as Prasanna Jena and his son is identified as Siba alias Sipu Jena.

According to information, they had some heated argument last night because of previous family disputes between them. The argument took an ugly shape and the accused father-son duo attacked Madhusudan when he was alone at home.

In the attack he was critically injured, following which he lost his life. The accused Prasanna was also injured in the fight and he was admitted in MKCG Medical college and hospital in Berhampur. The other accused has fled the scene.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.