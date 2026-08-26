Man killed by Son-in-law over family dispute in Sambalpur
A man was killed by his son-in-law while he was trying to meditate in a family dispute in Gobindapur police limits area in Odisha's Sambalpur district.
Kuchinda: A man was killed by his son-in-law while he was trying to meditate in a family dispute in Gobindapur police limits area in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.
According to reports, the deceased had reached his in-law house after a verbal spat escalated into a physical fight between daughter and her husband on Tuesday. He went their to solve the issue between the couple.
But, the son-in-law got angry and attacked him with a sharp weapon, which caused his death.
On being in informed, the police has reached the spot and informed that the accused son-in-law has surrendered. The accused is being interrogated.
Investigation is currently underway.
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