Man killed by Son-in-law over family dispute in Sambalpur

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Kuchinda: A man was killed by his son-in-law while he was trying to meditate in a family dispute in Gobindapur police limits area in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the deceased had reached his in-law house after a verbal spat escalated into a physical fight between daughter and her husband on Tuesday. He went their to solve the issue between the couple.

But, the son-in-law got angry and attacked him with a sharp weapon, which caused his death.

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On being in informed, the police has reached the spot and informed that the accused son-in-law has surrendered. The accused is being interrogated.

Investigation is currently underway.