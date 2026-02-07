Man killed before marriage near railway station in Rourkela

Advertisement

Rourkela: A tea stall owner was reportedly killed near the Rourkela railway station late Friday night. According to sources, the tea vendor was allegedly stabbed multiple times by some bike born miscreants.

The deceased tea stall owner has been identified as Avinash Yadav. Reports stated that the three masked miscreants arrived near the railway station on a bike then attacked Avinash. They repeatedly stabbed him then fled the scene as locals upon hearing Avinash’s scream approached the place.

The locals rushed Avinash to the the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctor declared him dead there.

Avinash’s marriage was supposed to take place on the month of June. A few days ago, Avinash had a fight with some auto drivers. So, it is suspected that he was killed over this dispute.

The Plant Site police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.