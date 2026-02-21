Man killed as truck runs over bike in Balasore’s Basta

Advertisement

Jaleswar: A man was killed in a road accident in Balsore after a rice-laden truck ran over a bike on Saturday. The incident took near Dandika chhak under the Basta police limits in Balasore district.

The truck was reportedly heading towards Balasore while carrying ricefilled sacks from West Bengal when it hit the bike and dragged it some distance. Due to the collision, the bike got trapped in the tire of the truck. The rider of the bike died on the spot. The deceased’s identity is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has absconded from the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the body and has launched an investigation.