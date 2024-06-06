Man killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Soro

Soro:In a tragic incident, a man died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred in Soro of the district.

According to sources, the man was returning from his daughter’s house after giving her the gifts for Savitri Brata. While returning home, he was hit by an unknown vehicle, following which he died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, a couple was killed after a dumper lost control and rammed into their house in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred in Ambaliatha Chakk under Jaleswar police limit of the district.

According to sources, the couple, identified as Sudhir Jena and Gitarani Jena, was sleeping their house when the dumper lost its control and rammed into their house. Following the incident, the locals have stage protest demanding compensation for the loss of life. Meanwhile, the driver fled from the spot following the incident.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops further initiated probe into the matter.

