Man killed after 2 trucks collide head-on in Balangir dist, traffic jammed

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after two trucks collided head-on in Balangir district of Odisha on Monday morning. The accident took place near Ghuchepali Chhak on the Balangir-Titilagarh NH 26 under Deogaon Police Station limits.

As per information, the driver of a truck was killed on the spot when two trucks coming from opposite directions lost control and collided head-on today. The accident blocked the entire National Highway as the two large trucks remained stuck in the middle of the road, causing a massive traffic jam on both sides. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded.

Upon receiving information, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and are working to resolve the situation.