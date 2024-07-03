Man killed, 3 injured after being attacked by mad bull in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man was killed and three others were injured after being attacked by a mad bull in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

A mad bull has been reportedly creating panic among the locals of Chamarigola village in Salepur Tehsil of the district for last several days.

It chased and attacked four residents of the village today leaving them severely injured. The injured persons, who have been identified as Prabhanjan Das, Kaibalya Rout, Prasana Kumar Das and Laxmi Nayak, were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

While two of them returned after some treatment, Prasana succumbed to his injuries. Another injured is still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the people of the area demanded the local administration to take steps immediately to nab the mad bull and leave it elsewhere before it attacks others.