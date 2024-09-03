Man jumps into Mahanadi River in Cuttack, goes missing

By Subadh Nayak
man goes missing in mahanadi river

Cuttack: A man reportedly went missing in the Mahanadi River after jumping from the Jobra barrage in Cuttack city this afternoon.

One Mrutunjay Manika, who is said to be a resident of Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar, went missing after jumping into the river with the aim to end his life, said sources adding that however the reason behind him taking the drastic step is yet to be known.

A black coloured scooter and a pair of chappals (footwear) which assumed to be of Mrutunjay was left stranded on the barrage.

A team of Fire Service personnel from the Chauliaganj Unit reached the spot after getting information and started a search operation to rescue Mrutunjay Manika.

