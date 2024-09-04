Man jumps into Mahanadi from bridge in Cuttack: Body recovered

Cuttack: The body of a man has been recovered today from the Cuttack Jagatpur Kendrapara canal. Reportedly, he had jumped into the River yesterday.

As per reports, in two separate incidents yesterday, two men jumped from the bridge into the River.

In one of these cases, a many jumped from the Madhusudan Setu in late last night. The identity of this person has been ascertained. He has been identified as Anup Agrawal. Aged about 51 years he was living at Nayasadak, Cuttack.

The fire service personnel from Bidanasi is carrying out the search operation to trace out the body. Why this man jumped into the River is yet to be ascertained.

In the other case, the body of the person who had jumped into the River from the Jobra bridge, has been recovered from the Cuttak Jagatpur Kendrapara canal. Jagatpur Police are at the spot. Identity of this person is yet to be ascertained. Why he jumped into the River is yet to be ascertained.