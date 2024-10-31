Man injured after being hacked by group of youths for protesting illicit affair in Odisha

Dhenkanal: A man was hacked by a group of youths for protesting an illicit affair at Mathakaragola village under Kamakshyanagar police station limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

One Manash Khuntia reportedly found a youth of the village having an illicit affair with a girl four days ago and strongly protested it. However, the youth got furious and issued a life threatening to Khuntia.

Today, the youth along with his friends barged into Khuntia’s house and hacked him with sharp weapons leaving him critical. His family members rushed Khuntia to the Kamakshyanagar hospital for treatment as he sustained grievous injuries on his neck and back.

A team of Kamakshyanagar police reached the village and started an investigation into the matter based on the complaint of Khuntia’s family members.