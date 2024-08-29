Man hacks wife to death after attacking with crowbar in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a man hacked his wife to death in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday night. He reportedly attacked the woman with a crowbar. The incident took place in the Rohi village in Kukudakhandi Block under Berhampur Sadar Police Station limits in the district of Ganjam.

The accused has been identified as Raju Jena while his deceased wife has been identified as Jhunu.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the man and his wife yesterday late night. The spat took an ugly turn and the man attacked the lady with the help of a crowbar. He allegedly stabbed the woman with the crowbar and as a result she was killed on the spot.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. The Scientific team is also conducting probe and collecting evidences. Reportedly, the post mortem of the body will be performed after the probe by the scientific team will be over.