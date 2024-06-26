Man gets life imprisonment for killing father in Cuttack CDA area

Cuttack: A man was today awarded life imprisonment by the Cuttack District and Sessions Court for killing his father in CDA area of the city in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Santosh Sahoo, the convict and directed him to undergo one year more imprisonment in default of payment of fine.

Notably, Santosh attempted to kill his father Muralidhar Sahoo by setting him on fire after pouring petrol on him over some family dispute in CDA Sector 7 in August 2018.

Muralidhar, who was an employee of the Orissa High Court, was rescued in a critical condition and was admitted at a private hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Markatnagar police station started an investigation into the matter after being informed and arrested Santosh. Later, he was charge-sheeted.

While conducting a hearing in the case, the court convicted Santosh based on the 24 documents and 28 witnesses and pronounced the verdict today.