Man gets death sentence for raping minor girl

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Berhampur: The Ad-hoc Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) at Berhampur today convicted a man and awarded him death sentence for raping a minor girl five years ago.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Siba Prasad Mishra, the special POCSO court convicted Keshaba Nahak alias Kesha of Manasila village in Gnajam district under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as Sections 376(2)(F) and 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the death penalty is subject to confirmation by the Orissa High Court, the Special Public Prosecutor clarified.

He further said that the court also awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to Nahak and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC on him. Additionally, he was awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

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The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the victim girl.

The Polosara police had registered a case and arrested Nahak after he sexually assaulted the minor girl on November 21, 2021.