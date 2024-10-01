Man gets death sentence for raping and killing eight-year-old girl in Sambalpur

By Subadh Nayak
man awarded death sentence in sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man was sentenced to death by the special POCSO court in Sambalpur for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Sambalpur district.

Apart from sentencing Prashant Baghar, the convict of the case, to death the court also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing the minor girl after raping her in his village at Kasada under Jamankira police station limits of the district in 2022.

Notably, Baghar raped the minor girl and hacked her to death. Besides, he severed the girl’s head and roamed around the village with it. Later, he was arrested by the Jamankira Police and forwarded to the court after the villagers caught hold of him and handed him over to the cops.

