Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor girl in Balasore

Balasore: Balasore Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar today convicted a man and awarded him 20-year jail term for raping a minor girl in 2023.

One Shaikh Mantaj of Marine Police Station area allegedly lured the victim with chocolates while she was playing in front of her house on September 28, 2023 and took her to an isolated place and raped her.

The matter came to light only when the minor girl narrated her ordeal to the family members, following which a case was filed against Mantaj at Marine Police Station. Based on the complaint, police arrested and forwarded Mantaj to the court.

While conducting a hearing of the case today, the POCSO court judge convicted Mantaj based on the statement of 16 witnesses and 20 documents and awarded him 20-year jail term.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him, failure of which he has to be in jail for two more years. Besides, the court directed the district legal service authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

