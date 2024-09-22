Man found hanging from a tree near a college in Karanjia

Karanjia: A man was found hanging from a tree near Rarua College here in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to sources, the identity of the deceased has been identified as Pradeep Nayak of Khuntapada village.

On being informed, the Rarua police has reached the spot and and seized the dead body. The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been initiated.

The reason behind the death of the man has not been known yet. However, as the investigation progresses, more infromation will be known.

